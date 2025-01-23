Lifestyle
Heavy Embroidered Red Suit
Rashmika Mandanna wears a heavily embroidered sharara suit with golden zari work. The dupatta also features the same work. Perfect for pag phera.
Newlyweds can look like princesses in Rashmika's orange straight long embroidered suit with a flared sharara.
Rashmika's embroidered straight red long suit with a deep V-neckline is stunning.
The actress looks amazing in a boatneck net embroidered suit with full sleeves, paired with statement earrings.
The silk red suit with a golden dupatta is also stunning. A plain suit with an embroidered matching dupatta can also look amazing.
A sky blue short embroidered kurta will enhance the beauty of fair-skinned girls. Pair it with salwar or pants.
