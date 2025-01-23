Lifestyle

Chicken Liver Vs Mutton Liver: Which one is healthier? Check HERE

Chicken or Mutton Liver: Which is Best?

Non-vegetarians often consider liver a healthy food. They enjoy both chicken and mutton liver. But do you know which one is healthier?

Nutrients Found in Chicken Liver

Chicken liver is rich in vitamins A, B12, folate, and iron. It's also a good source of protein

Benefits of Eating Chicken Liver

Chicken liver is low in calories and fat, while being highly nutritious and easy to digest. It's good for children and seniors

Nutrients Found in Mutton Liver

Mutton liver has more iron, zinc, and selenium than chicken liver. It also contains higher amounts of vitamins A and B12, protein, and healthy fats

Mutton Liver is Higher in Calories

Mutton liver is denser and higher in calories and saturated fat than chicken liver. Consuming too much can increase cholesterol

Who Should Eat Mutton Liver?

Mutton liver boosts stamina, making it suitable for athletes and physically active individuals. It provides a significant energy boost

Which Liver is Better?

Chicken liver is best for those watching calories. Mutton liver is better for those needing a stamina and energy boost

