Chicken Liver Vs Mutton Liver: Which one is healthier? Check HERE

Non-vegetarians often consider liver a healthy food. They enjoy both chicken and mutton liver. But do you know which one is healthier?
Chicken liver is rich in vitamins A, B12, folate, and iron. It's also a good source of protein
Chicken liver is low in calories and fat, while being highly nutritious and easy to digest. It's good for children and seniors
Mutton liver has more iron, zinc, and selenium than chicken liver. It also contains higher amounts of vitamins A and B12, protein, and healthy fats
Mutton liver is denser and higher in calories and saturated fat than chicken liver. Consuming too much can increase cholesterol
Mutton liver boosts stamina, making it suitable for athletes and physically active individuals. It provides a significant energy boost
Chicken liver is best for those watching calories. Mutton liver is better for those needing a stamina and energy boost
