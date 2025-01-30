Lifestyle
Rashami Desai looks stunning in a sequin black saree. If you want to wear something different and decent, take inspiration from this.
Printed sarees are in vogue these days. These fit in both budget and style. A saree like Rashmi's will be available for 700-800.
Floral print saree looks amazing from casual to party. The actress has paired a satin floral saree with a sweetheart neck full sleeve blouse.
Party-function is incomplete without Banarasi saree. Readymade sarees like this will be available for up to Rs 1000.
Hand print silk saree gives a royal look. If you want to wear something different and decent, you can take inspiration from this.
Tissue sarees are included in the top fashion trends of 2025. If you want to look different and lively in the gathering, then wear a Rashami C lehenga-saree.
Chanderi silk saree is light and looks very graceful. By wearing it, you can become the queen of the gathering. This saree comes simple. So wear heavy hairstyle and jewellery.
Do Aghoris Eat Human Flesh? Fact or Myth? TRUTH is OUT
5 Women cricketers more beautiful THAN Smriti Mandhana
PHOTOS: Esha Deol's Anarkali suit styles for women over 40
January 30: 10 historical events that happened on THIS day