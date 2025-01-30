Lifestyle
Along with saints and sages, Aghoris have also come to the Maha Kumbh going on in Prayagraj. Aghoris, who usually live apart from the world, come to attain Siddhi during the Kumbh.
It is said about Aghoris that they even eat human flesh. This may sound scary, but there are many secrets behind it, which very few people know about.
It is said about Aghoris that they kill people and eat their flesh with great relish, but this is completely wrong. This is just a rumour and has nothing to do with reality.
Aghoris consume the flesh of the dead off the pyre, but not living people. This view is visible at Kashi's Mahashmashan.
Aghoris must consume corpses. Without this, his initiation is incomplete. Aghoris devour corpses during Shava Sadhana and cremation.
Aghoris perform all their Sadhanas secretly. No other person can see it. Aghoris are basically worshipers of Lord Shiva and worship his Aghor form.
