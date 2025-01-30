Lifestyle

Do Aghoris eat human flesh? Fact or Myth?

Aghoris at the Maha Kumbh

Along with saints and sages, Aghoris have also come to the Maha Kumbh going on in Prayagraj. Aghoris, who usually live apart from the world, come to attain Siddhi during the Kumbh.

The Scary Secrets of Aghoris

It is said about Aghoris that they even eat human flesh. This may sound scary, but there are many secrets behind it, which very few people know about.

Do Aghoris kill and eat humans?

It is said about Aghoris that they kill people and eat their flesh with great relish, but this is completely wrong. This is just a rumour and has nothing to do with reality.

Aghoris eat the flesh of the dead

Aghoris consume the flesh of the dead off the pyre, but not living people. This view is visible at Kashi's Mahashmashan.

Aghoris perform Shava Sadhana

Aghoris must consume corpses. Without this, his initiation is incomplete. Aghoris devour corpses during Shava Sadhana and cremation.

This Sadhana is secret

Aghoris perform all their Sadhanas secretly. No other person can see it. Aghoris are basically worshipers of Lord Shiva and worship his Aghor form.

