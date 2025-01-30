January 30: 10 historical events that happened on THIS day

Lifestyle
Several important events occurred in history on January 30. Learn about 10 major events that had a profound impact on not only Indian but also global history.
January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day in India to commemorate all those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.
(1948): Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30. This incident came as a deep shock to India. This day is observed as Martyrs' Day in India.
(1885): The first session of the Indian National Congress was held in Mumbai (then Bombay) on January 30, 1885. It laid the foundation of the Indian freedom struggle.
(1905): The British government partitioned Bengal on January 30, 1905, which increased Hindu-Muslim tension and led to widespread protests. This partition was revoked in 1911.
(1829): The first public bus service started in London on January 30, 1829, which improved the public transport system and made travel accessible to people.
(1968): Robert F. Kennedy delivered a major speech on January 30, 1968, in which he clarified his position against the Vietnam War and appealed for peace.
(1945): The first United Nations conference was held in San Francisco on January 30, 1945, in which global peace and security were discussed.
(1913): The first radio broadcast was made on January 30, 1913, which started a new chapter in the world of mass communication.
(1947): On January 30, 1947, Gandhi talked about reconciliation with Pakistan, but was assassinated due to disagreements in post-partition politics.
