Lifestyle
Smriti Mandhana's beauty is no secret. She is famous worldwide for her style and grace. Every cricket fan is crazy about her.
Today we will tell you about women cricketers who are more beautiful than Smriti Mandhana. They all grab the limelight with their beauty.
Ellyse Perry is considered one of Australia's best all-rounders. Along with cricket, she also rules the hearts of fans with her beauty.
England women's player Kate Cross is also considered a very beautiful cricketer. She is more in the news for her beauty than her game.
Indian woman cricketer Harleen Deol is no less beautiful than Smriti Mandhana. Recently, she also made a name for herself by scoring a magnificent century.
Former England right-handed cricketer Sarah Taylor also looks very beautiful. Her charm is not only in cricket but also in her personal life.
Isobel Joyce is an Irish woman cricketer who has cast a spell of beauty on the cricket field. She has been an all-rounder player.
PHOTOS: Esha Deol's Anarkali suit styles for women over 40
January 30: 10 historical events that happened on THIS day
Martyrs Day 2025: Mahatma Gandhi's thoughtful quotes on Shahid Divas
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's 6 stylish lehenga designs for wedding season