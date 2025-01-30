Lifestyle
The elegance of pink never fades. A Gota work Anarkali offers a classic look. You too can copy Esha Deol's suit.
Esha Deol looks stunning in a red Anarkali suit adorned with broad Gota work and embroidery. Such outfits outshine lehengas.
If you're looking for a simple and sober look, take inspiration from Esha's pastel pink Anarkali suit with printed work and light sequins.
For a Basant Panchami event, try a yellow Anarkali suit with heavy Gota work at the bottom and a complementary pink dupatta.
Esha looks elegant in a nude-colored Anarkali suit with light sequin work. This timeless style is a wardrobe essential.
