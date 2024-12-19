PHOTOS: Prajakta Koli-inspired 8 chic suit designs for women

Lifestyle
For a beautiful and charming look like Prajakta Koli, wear a magenta straight-cut kurta with straight-cut pants for your first meeting with your in-laws.
For an Indo-Western look like Prajakta, try a deep-cut halter neck short kurta with a flared floral print skirt.
Try this look for your first meeting. Prajakta wears a blue strappy kurta with a flared plain georgette palazzo and a matching dupatta.
A white cotton suit offers a royal yet comfortable look. Choose a white A-line kurta with a blue floral print and drape the dupatta over your shoulder.
For a dinner with your in-laws, consider a deep purple Banarasi kurta with a metallic wide border.
For a sober yet stylish look like Prajakta Koli, try a pink and white Lahariya pattern kurta paired with a skirt or palazzo.
Enhance a plain white kurta with black and multi-colored neckline patches. Add bell sleeves and pair it with straight-cut pants.
Weight loss tips: 6 smart ways to add ginger in your diet
Winter Wonderland! 5 must-visit places in Sikkim
Yellow Blooms! 5 stunning flowers you may grow THIS winter
7 tips to ferment Idli, Dosa batter in Winter; Check for fluffy batter