Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Prajakta Koli-inspired 8 chic suit designs for women

Straight Cut Magenta Kurta

For a beautiful and charming look like Prajakta Koli, wear a magenta straight-cut kurta with straight-cut pants for your first meeting with your in-laws.

Halter Neck Kurta with Flared Skirt

For an Indo-Western look like Prajakta, try a deep-cut halter neck short kurta with a flared floral print skirt.

Flared Palazzo with Short Kurta

Try this look for your first meeting. Prajakta wears a blue strappy kurta with a flared plain georgette palazzo and a matching dupatta.

White Cotton Suit

A white cotton suit offers a royal yet comfortable look. Choose a white A-line kurta with a blue floral print and drape the dupatta over your shoulder.

Banarasi Suit Design

For a dinner with your in-laws, consider a deep purple Banarasi kurta with a metallic wide border.

Lahariya Pattern A-Line Kurta

For a sober yet stylish look like Prajakta Koli, try a pink and white Lahariya pattern kurta paired with a skirt or palazzo.

Neckline Patch Design Kurta

Enhance a plain white kurta with black and multi-colored neckline patches. Add bell sleeves and pair it with straight-cut pants.

