Lifestyle
Actress Patralekha's looks are amazing. If you also have dusky skin like her, wear an off-white checkered lehenga with a pearl-strapped blouse.
In summer, you can also wear a white and red printed cotton lehenga like Patralekha. Complete the look with a sleeveless deep V-neck blouse and junk jewelry.
If you want to impress your husband with your look, wear a golden Swarovski work flared lehenga with a golden sequined strapped blouse.
Carry this look of Patralekha to a wedding party. Just like she wore a blue and white striped pleated skirt with a corset-style blouse and jacket.
You can also carry this look of Patralekha to a night party. She wore a wine-colored body-fitted lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse.
For a puja or Haldi function, you can choose a yellow floral print flared lehenga. Wear it with a deep sleeveless blouse and tissue dupatta.
Red is the color of love. To steal your beloved's heart, adopt a monochrome look with a red flared lehenga, half-sleeved blouse, and a red dupatta.
