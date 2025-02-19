Lifestyle
Stay energized with these 8 powerful superfood
Rich in carbs & energy-boosting —perfect for khichdi or kheer
Paneer, curd and milk keeps you nourished & energized
Natural sweetener and essential minerals to maintain balance
Almonds, dates, walnuts & raisins provide natural sweetness & energy
Light, crunchy & full of protein —great for roasted snacks or kheer
Hydrates & provides healthy fats for long-lasting energy
Instant energy booster with natural sugars & potassium
Used for rotis, pakoras & halwa —keeps you full longer
