Lifestyle

Fasting on Maha Shivratri?

Stay energized with these 8 powerful superfood

Image credits: Getty

Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

Rich in carbs & energy-boosting —perfect for khichdi or kheer
 

Image credits: Getty

Milk & Dairy Products

Paneer, curd and milk keeps you nourished & energized

Image credits: Pixabay

Honey & Rock Salt

Natural sweetener and essential minerals to maintain balance

Image credits: Getty

Dry fruits

Almonds, dates, walnuts & raisins provide natural sweetness & energy
 

Image credits: Getty

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Light, crunchy & full of protein —great for roasted snacks or kheer  
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Coconut water

 Hydrates & provides healthy fats for long-lasting energy  

Image credits: Pixabay

Banana

Instant energy booster with natural sugars & potassium  
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Singhara (Water Chestnut Flour)

Used for rotis, pakoras & halwa —keeps you full longer
 

Image credits: Pixabay

PHOTOS: Mouni Roy's 8 lehenga designs for Shivratri

(PHOTOS) Sanjeeda Shaikh’s 6 best embroidered suits for stylish looks

7 steps to make collagen-boosting drinks for glowing skin

Smartest Country: Where People Have the Highest IQ