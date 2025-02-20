Guava: Weight loss to heart health; 5 benefits of THIS fruit

Lifestyle
Guava is very good for our health. It is low in calories, high in vitamins
A small-sized guava contains 30-60 calories. It is rich in minerals and fiber. These help keep us healthy
Guava also helps cleanse your stomach. If you eat it regularly, you won't have constipation
Guava is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin K. Eating guavas during periods reduces stomach pain
Guavas are also very good for diabetes patients. Eating them helps control blood sugar levels
You can eat guavas in salads, smoothies, or as juice. No matter how you eat them, they are tasty
