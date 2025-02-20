Lifestyle

Guava: Weight loss to heart health; 5 benefits of THIS fruit

Image credits: Getty

Guava

Guava is very good for our health. It is low in calories, high in vitamins

Image credits: Getty

Fiber and Minerals

A small-sized guava contains 30-60 calories. It is rich in minerals and fiber. These help keep us healthy

Image credits: Getty

Reduces Constipation

Guava also helps cleanse your stomach. If you eat it regularly, you won't have constipation

Image credits: Getty

Reduces Period Pains

Guava is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin K. Eating guavas during periods reduces stomach pain

Image credits: Getty

Controls Blood Sugar

Guavas are also very good for diabetes patients. Eating them helps control blood sugar levels

Image credits: Getty

Guava

You can eat guavas in salads, smoothies, or as juice. No matter how you eat them, they are tasty

Image credits: Getty

