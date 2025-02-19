Lifestyle
Follow these 9 powerful steps for deep sadhana
Begin your day with Brahma Muhurta meditation to align with divine energy.
Fasting purifies the mind & body—consume sattvic foods or follow a nirjala vrat.
Repeating Shiva’s mantra raises vibrations & brings inner peace.
Reduce distractions, practice maun vrat (silence), and focus inward
Offer milk, water, honey, and bel leaves to the Shivling for spiritual cleansing
Shiva Purana, Rudram, or bhajans for divine connection.
Serving the needy purifies karma and aligns you with Lord Shiva’s grace.
Stay awake, visit a Shiva temple, or meditate for ultimate spiritual elevation
Let go of ego, pray for divine guidance, and embrace Shiva consciousness
