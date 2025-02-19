Lifestyle

Unlock the path to spiritual awakening this Maha Shivratri

Follow these 9 powerful steps for deep sadhana

Wake Up Early & Meditate

Begin your day with Brahma Muhurta meditation to align with divine energy.  
 

Observe a Sacred Fast

Fasting purifies the mind & body—consume sattvic foods or follow a nirjala vrat.  
 

Chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’

Repeating Shiva’s mantra raises vibrations & brings inner peace.

Practice Silence & Self-Reflection

Reduce distractions, practice maun vrat (silence), and focus inward

Perform Abhishekam

Offer milk, water, honey, and bel leaves to the Shivling for spiritual cleansing  

Read Scriptures & Listen to Bhajans

Shiva Purana, Rudram, or bhajans for divine connection.  

Engage in Seva & Charity

Serving the needy purifies karma and aligns you with Lord Shiva’s grace.  
 

Attend Nightlong Shiva Darshan

Stay awake, visit a Shiva temple, or meditate for ultimate spiritual elevation

Surrender & Seek Blessings

Let go of ego, pray for divine guidance, and embrace Shiva consciousness

