CM Rekha Gupta-Inspired elegant sarees perfect for office wear- PHOTOS

Lifestyle
If you are 50+ and work in any government office, carry a Khadi cotton saree like Rekha Gupta. Like she has worn a cream-colored saree with a green blouse.
Linen fabric is lighter than cotton. You can carry an elegant saree with white floral prints on yellow linen fabric and a stand collar blouse.
Wear a simple cotton saree with maroon and black Kalamkari on a beige base in the office. Wear a half-sleeved stand collar blouse with it and get a sophisticated look.
A white saree looks very royal on a working woman. Like Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has carried a white Kosa silk saree, which has a very subtle border.
Raw silk sarees can give a very hi-fi and classy look. Like Rekha Gupta has carried a yellow raw silk saree, which has a subtle border. Wear a maroon blouse with it.
Bagru print in cotton fabric is a traditional Rajasthani print. You can carry a saree with floral designs in it. Wear a mustard-colored stand collar blouse with it.
