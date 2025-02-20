Lifestyle

CM Rekha Gupta-Inspired elegant sarees perfect for office wear- PHOTOS

CM Rekha Gupta's Saree Looks

If you are 50+ and work in any government office, carry a Khadi cotton saree like Rekha Gupta. Like she has worn a cream-colored saree with a green blouse.

Linen Floral Print Saree

Linen fabric is lighter than cotton. You can carry an elegant saree with white floral prints on yellow linen fabric and a stand collar blouse.

Cotton Kalamkari Print Saree

Wear a simple cotton saree with maroon and black Kalamkari on a beige base in the office. Wear a half-sleeved stand collar blouse with it and get a sophisticated look.

White Kosa Silk Saree

A white saree looks very royal on a working woman. Like Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has carried a white Kosa silk saree, which has a very subtle border.

Wear Raw Silk Saree

Raw silk sarees can give a very hi-fi and classy look. Like Rekha Gupta has carried a yellow raw silk saree, which has a subtle border. Wear a maroon blouse with it.

Cotton Bagru Print Saree

Bagru print in cotton fabric is a traditional Rajasthani print. You can carry a saree with floral designs in it. Wear a mustard-colored stand collar blouse with it.

