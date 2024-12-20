Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's inspired saree collection– Silk, Banarasi

Nita Ambani in Handloom Saree

Nita Ambani attended the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani School. Once again, she stole the show in a handloom saree.

Nita Ambani in Pastel Saree

Nita Ambani wore a baby pink handloom saree with a gold-red border, quarter sleeve blouse, minimal jewelry, and a low bun.

Printed Silk Saree

Nita Ambani's love for silk and Banarasi sarees is evident. She paired a floral printed handloom saree with a plain blouse and a pearl necklace.

White Kanjeevaram Saree

Nita Ambani's white Kanjeevaram saree on metallic fabric is perfect for parties. She paired it with a multicolor blouse for a heavier look.

Designer Banarasi Saree

Nita Ambani's Banarasi saree, crafted with zari and gold threads, exudes a royal look. She paired it with a round neck blouse and a heavy diamond necklace.

Pearl Work Saree

Nita Ambani loves pearl work. She wore a lime yellow saree with pearl work, a matching blouse, and a layered necklace.

Golden Silk Saree

Nita Ambani is fond of beige and gold. While her saree is likely expensive, similar ones in organza silk or other fabrics are available.

Kanchipuram Saree

Nita Ambani's ivory Kanchipuram saree offers an aesthetic look. It's a unique choice, and similar sarees are available in the market.

