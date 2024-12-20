PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's inspired saree collection– Silk, Banarasi

Lifestyle
Nita Ambani attended the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani School. Once again, she stole the show in a handloom saree.
Nita Ambani wore a baby pink handloom saree with a gold-red border, quarter sleeve blouse, minimal jewelry, and a low bun.
Nita Ambani's love for silk and Banarasi sarees is evident. She paired a floral printed handloom saree with a plain blouse and a pearl necklace.
Nita Ambani's white Kanjeevaram saree on metallic fabric is perfect for parties. She paired it with a multicolor blouse for a heavier look.
Nita Ambani's Banarasi saree, crafted with zari and gold threads, exudes a royal look. She paired it with a round neck blouse and a heavy diamond necklace.
Nita Ambani loves pearl work. She wore a lime yellow saree with pearl work, a matching blouse, and a layered necklace.
Nita Ambani is fond of beige and gold. While her saree is likely expensive, similar ones in organza silk or other fabrics are available.
Nita Ambani's ivory Kanchipuram saree offers an aesthetic look. It's a unique choice, and similar sarees are available in the market.
