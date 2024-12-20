Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 4 secrets you should never share with anyone

Image credits: adobe stock

Chanakya's Niti

Acharya Chanakya was a great economist and strategist. To achieve success in life, we must follow his principles.

Image credits: adobe stock

What not to reveal?

According to Chanakya, certain personal matters should never be shared with others. Let's see what they are..

Image credits: adobe stock

1. Secrets entrusted to you

If someone confides a secret in you, never reveal it to others. You will lose their trust if you do.

Image credits: adobe stock

2. Future plans

According to Chanakya Niti, one should not share their future plans with others. Share your plans only with your family and close ones. Others may mislead you.

Image credits: adobe stock

3. Don't share your financial status

According to Chanakya, we should not share our financial status with anyone. Whether we have money or not, sharing our financial matters with others is dangerous.

Image credits: Getty

4. Never reveal your weakness

Chanakya said that a person should not reveal their weaknesses to others. If you do, it can be dangerous for you. Always keep your weakness to yourself.

Image credits: adobe stock

Madhuri Dixit shares 7 life lessons for womens success and balance

(PHOTOS) Shraddha Kapoor inspired RED saree designs for Roka ceremony

Christmas 2024: Goa to Mumbai – 7 Top Christmas Destinations in India

Chanakya Niti's wisdom: Tips to prevent premature aging