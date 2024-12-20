Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit offers 7 life lessons for womens success and balance

Beauty with Age

Madhuri Dixit says age is like wine, getting better with time. Talent has no expiry date; it never fails.

Embrace Ageing

Madhuri says she doesn't fear ageing; it's natural. Learn to be comfortable with it and embrace it confidently.

Work-Life Balance

The notion that career-oriented women neglect family is wrong. Women can manage both responsibilities well; learn to balance.

Women's Self-Reliance

Madhuri Dixit emphasizes women's self-reliance and mutual support. Much remains to be done for women's empowerment; achieve it together.

Secret to Beauty

Madhuri's beauty secret: a healthy diet, regular exercise, discipline, and activities like dance, which every woman should do.

Keep the Child Alive

Madhuri says her inner child is still alive, attracted to everything. The hunger to learn and improve never ends.

Mantra for Success

Madhuri says there's no fixed mantra for success. Stay positive, do good work, keep moving forward, and don't overthink.

