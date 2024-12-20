Lifestyle
Madhuri Dixit says age is like wine, getting better with time. Talent has no expiry date; it never fails.
Madhuri says she doesn't fear ageing; it's natural. Learn to be comfortable with it and embrace it confidently.
The notion that career-oriented women neglect family is wrong. Women can manage both responsibilities well; learn to balance.
Madhuri Dixit emphasizes women's self-reliance and mutual support. Much remains to be done for women's empowerment; achieve it together.
Madhuri's beauty secret: a healthy diet, regular exercise, discipline, and activities like dance, which every woman should do.
Madhuri says her inner child is still alive, attracted to everything. The hunger to learn and improve never ends.
Madhuri says there's no fixed mantra for success. Stay positive, do good work, keep moving forward, and don't overthink.
