Health
Nuts are packed with proteins and vitamins. Is it better to eat them raw or soaked?
Eating nuts raw can hinder nutrient absorption.
Soaking nuts aids digestion.
Soaked and ground nuts can enhance the flavor and texture of dishes.
Raw nuts can cause stomach aches due to acids and enzymes. Soaking reduces this risk.
Soaking nuts increases their antioxidant content and reduces oxidative stress.
