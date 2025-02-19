Lifestyle
For a simple, sober, and elegant Shivratri look, try a white flared lehenga with a multi-color thread work strappy blouse.
Like Mouni Roy, you can opt for a golden flared lehenga with cutwork, a golden chunni, and a dark brown or black elbow-sleeves blouse.
Get Mouni Roy's magenta pink georgette flared lehenga look. Pair it with a mirror-work strappy blouse and a magenta bordered chunni.
For a simple and sober Shivratri look, choose a peach chiffon lehenga with white rose print.
Wear a white lehenga with pink and green floral prints like Mouni Roy. Pair it with a halter neck blouse and a printed chiffon chunni.
For Shivratri puja, wear a green, blue, and pink floral print lehenga with a matching full puff sleeves blouse for a monochrome look.
A grey net lehenga with multi-color 3D floral design will give you an elegant look for Shivratri. Pair it with a grey strap blouse and a net chunni.
