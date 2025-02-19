Lifestyle

Mouni Roy's 8 lehenga designs for Shivratri

White Lehenga with Multi-Color Blouse

For a simple, sober, and elegant Shivratri look, try a white flared lehenga with a multi-color thread work strappy blouse.

Try a Golden Lehenga Look

Like Mouni Roy, you can opt for a golden flared lehenga with cutwork, a golden chunni, and a dark brown or black elbow-sleeves blouse.

Georgette Flared Lehenga

Get Mouni Roy's magenta pink georgette flared lehenga look. Pair it with a mirror-work strappy blouse and a magenta bordered chunni.

Peach Lehenga Look

For a simple and sober Shivratri look, choose a peach chiffon lehenga with white rose print.

White Floral Print Lehenga

Wear a white lehenga with pink and green floral prints like Mouni Roy. Pair it with a halter neck blouse and a printed chiffon chunni.

Printed Lehenga + Puffy Blouse

For Shivratri puja, wear a green, blue, and pink floral print lehenga with a matching full puff sleeves blouse for a monochrome look.

Net 3D Floral Design Lehenga

A grey net lehenga with multi-color 3D floral design will give you an elegant look for Shivratri. Pair it with a grey strap blouse and a net chunni.

