(PHOTOS) Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics

Lifestyle
Indian bowler Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Haseen Jahan is quite popular on social media. She frequently shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account.
Haseen Jahan looks very beautiful. Shami's ex-wife looks extremely beautiful after wearing a saree. Let's take a look at some of her saree pics.
Haseen Jahan looks stunning in this grey saree. A tree is visible in the background of the picture, which adds to her beauty.
In this picture, Haseen Jahan is seen wearing a yellow saree. Her background is also yellow, which makes the picture more beautiful.
In this picture, Shami's ex-wife Haseen Jahan is seen wearing a white saree. She is posing sitting by a river, in which she looks very beautiful.
In this picture, Haseen is seen in a green checked saree. It looks like a picture taken at her home. This pic with her open hair looks quite unique.
In this picture, Shami's ex-wife is seen in a red saree. She is holding an umbrella in her hands, which is giving a new look to this picture.
