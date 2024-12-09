Chanakya Niti: 3 Actions to Avoid for Respect

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya was one of India's greatest scholars. He guided Chandragupta Maurya to become the emperor of a united India. His wisdom remains relevant today.
Chanakya identifies 3 actions to avoid to maintain respect and avoid diminishing one's honor. Learn what these actions are.
According to Chanakya, those who constantly criticize others are often isolated and become subjects of ridicule and contempt.
Some resort to lies, but when the truth emerges, they face humiliation. This habit should be abandoned immediately.
Some exaggerate to appear intelligent and influential. This can also lead to a loss of respect.
