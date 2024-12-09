Lifestyle

Esha Deol inspired styling: Elevate your look with Anarkali & Sharara

Zari Work Golden Anarkali Suit

This zari work golden Anarkali suit with sharara is perfect for weddings. Explore the various designs available for a stunning look.

Plain Gota Patti Work Sharara Suit

For a lighter option, choose a plain gota patti work sharara suit. This pattern is stylish and enhances your height.

Mirror Work Anarkali Suit

Light-colored mirror work Anarkali suits create a taller appearance. Style this for weddings for a beautiful look.

Studded Pastel Anarkali Suit

Long Anarkali suits enhance height. Choose a stylish studded pastel Anarkali suit for a flattering look.

Printed Cotton Sharara Set

If you prefer shorter suits, try a stylish printed cotton sharara set. Short Anarkali kurtis with shararas look great.

Flared Anarkali Sharara Set

For an attractive suit look, try a flared Anarkali sharara set. These sets look beautiful and enhance your appearance.

Zari Border Silk Sharara Set

A zari border silk sharara set creates a beautiful look. Find affordable and stylish options in the market for a unique appearance.

Embroidered Short Sharara Set

This set features thread and stone embroidery for a stunning look. Find ready-made options for around 2,000 to 3,000 rupees.

Tallest Mountain in Solar System is Not Everest; Know where it is!

Chanakya Niti: One Bad Quality That Ruins All Efforts

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Hindu Beliefs: Why we should not leave a dead body alone?