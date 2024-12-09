Esha Deol inspired styling: Elevate your look with Anarkali & Sharara

Lifestyle
This zari work golden Anarkali suit with sharara is perfect for weddings. Explore the various designs available for a stunning look.
For a lighter option, choose a plain gota patti work sharara suit. This pattern is stylish and enhances your height.
Light-colored mirror work Anarkali suits create a taller appearance. Style this for weddings for a beautiful look.
Long Anarkali suits enhance height. Choose a stylish studded pastel Anarkali suit for a flattering look.
If you prefer shorter suits, try a stylish printed cotton sharara set. Short Anarkali kurtis with shararas look great.
For an attractive suit look, try a flared Anarkali sharara set. These sets look beautiful and enhance your appearance.
A zari border silk sharara set creates a beautiful look. Find affordable and stylish options in the market for a unique appearance.
This set features thread and stone embroidery for a stunning look. Find ready-made options for around 2,000 to 3,000 rupees.
