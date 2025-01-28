Lifestyle

Mira Rajput's Elegant Saree Look

Ivory Embroidered Cutout Saree

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput wears an ivory saree with embroidery work. The saree border has silver zari work. The silver blouse with pearl tassels adds a special touch.

Sequin Work Saree

The golden shade enhances the beauty of this sequin work saree. The sweetheart neckline blouse adds a bold touch.

Embroidered Net Saree

To appear slimmer, include net sarees like Mira Rajput's in your wardrobe. Light embroidery work makes it perfect for parties.

Pink Silk Saree

Silk sarees are known for their regal look. Include blue, red, pink, or yellow silk sarees in your wardrobe.

Organza Blue Saree

If you are curvy, avoid heavy sarees. Opt for plain organza sarees in different colors. Wear a designer blouse for a grand look.

Zari Border Yellow Saree

A yellow saree with a zari border offers a traditional look for any puja. Pair it with a silk sleeveless blouse.

