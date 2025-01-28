Lifestyle
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput wears an ivory saree with embroidery work. The saree border has silver zari work. The silver blouse with pearl tassels adds a special touch.
The golden shade enhances the beauty of this sequin work saree. The sweetheart neckline blouse adds a bold touch.
To appear slimmer, include net sarees like Mira Rajput's in your wardrobe. Light embroidery work makes it perfect for parties.
Silk sarees are known for their regal look. Include blue, red, pink, or yellow silk sarees in your wardrobe.
If you are curvy, avoid heavy sarees. Opt for plain organza sarees in different colors. Wear a designer blouse for a grand look.
A yellow saree with a zari border offers a traditional look for any puja. Pair it with a silk sleeveless blouse.
