January 28: 10 historical event that happened in India and world

10 Historical Events of January 28th

On January 28, 1986, NASA's Challenger shuttle tragically disintegrated. In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Civil Disobedience Movement

Civil Disobedience Movement Announced

1930: Mahatma Gandhi announced the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement against British rule

First Supreme Court Sitting Post-Constitution

1950: The Supreme Court of India held its first sitting after the Constitution came into effect

Vikram Sarabhai Awarded Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

1961: Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program, was honored with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

National Education Policy Implemented

1986: The National Education Policy was implemented, marking a step towards educational reform

Golden Quadrilateral Project Begins

2002: Construction began on the Golden Quadrilateral project, India's largest infrastructure project

Martin Luther Excommunicated

1521: Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church, sparking the Protestant Reformation

Pride and Prejudice Published

1813: Jane Austen's renowned novel "Pride and Prejudice" was first published

Largest Snowflake Recorded

1887: The largest snowflake ever recorded, measuring 15 inches wide, was observed in Montana, USA

Challenger Disaster: 73 Seconds into Flight

1986: NASA's Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board

WHO Declares COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

2020: The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

