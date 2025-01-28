January 28: 10 historical event that happened in India and world

Lifestyle
On January 28, 1986, NASA's Challenger shuttle tragically disintegrated. In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Civil Disobedience Movement
1930: Mahatma Gandhi announced the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement against British rule
1950: The Supreme Court of India held its first sitting after the Constitution came into effect
1961: Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program, was honored with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize
1986: The National Education Policy was implemented, marking a step towards educational reform
2002: Construction began on the Golden Quadrilateral project, India's largest infrastructure project
1521: Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Catholic Church, sparking the Protestant Reformation
1813: Jane Austen's renowned novel "Pride and Prejudice" was first published
1887: The largest snowflake ever recorded, measuring 15 inches wide, was observed in Montana, USA
1986: NASA's Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board
2020: The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern
