Apples to Guava: 7 fruits that help in weight loss

Lifestyle
Learn about the best fruits to include in your diet for weight loss
High in fiber and low in calories, apples can help reduce hunger and promote weight loss
Rich in fiber and pectin, guava can also aid in weight loss
Berries, packed with fiber and antioxidants, can contribute to weight loss
Watermelon's high water content can support weight management
Low-calorie and fiber-rich oranges help control appetite and promote weight loss
High in fiber, kiwi can assist in eliminating body fat
Peaches, with fiber and water content, are a low-calorie fruit ideal for weight loss
