Lifestyle

Apples to Guava: 7 fruits that help in weight loss

Learn about the best fruits to include in your diet for weight loss

Apples

High in fiber and low in calories, apples can help reduce hunger and promote weight loss

Guava

Rich in fiber and pectin, guava can also aid in weight loss

Berries

Berries, packed with fiber and antioxidants, can contribute to weight loss

Watermelon

Watermelon's high water content can support weight management

Oranges

Low-calorie and fiber-rich oranges help control appetite and promote weight loss

Kiwi

High in fiber, kiwi can assist in eliminating body fat

Peach

Peaches, with fiber and water content, are a low-calorie fruit ideal for weight loss

