Mona Bansle from Indore, now known as Monalisa, became famous selling garlands at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela.
A rumor spread on social media that she earned 10 crore rupees in 10 days at the Mahakumbh Mela.
Monalisa responded, "If I had earned that much, do you think I'd be selling garlands here?"
Monalisa came to the Mahakumbh Mela with her family to sell Rudraksha and pearl garlands.
As her fame grew, people came for selfies and interviews rather than buying garlands.
She faced several safety issues due to the large crowds and commotion.
Monalisa stated, "I have to return to Indore for family and safety reasons. I'll try to be at the next Mahakumbh."
Monalisa said the fame affected her sales as people were more interested in selfies than buying garlands.
