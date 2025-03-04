Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try

1. Manushi's Net Embroidery Saree

Manushi Chhillar's new saree look is worth seeing. Manushi has paired a net ivory embroidered saree with a pearl sleeve blouse.

2. Black Color Plain Georgette Saree

Manushi Chhillar is wearing a plain black georgette saree. The corset black sequin blouse looks amazing to enhance her look.

3. Cutout Border Floral Sarees

You can also keep cutout border floral sarees in your wardrobe like Manushi Chhillar. Wear them with full sleeve blouses.

4. Sequin Border Magenta Pink Saree

A magenta pink saree with a halterneck blouse can prove to be the best option for any party.

5. Floral Print Sarees

If you want, you can also decorate floral print sarees in your wardrobe. Such sarees look beautiful in summers.

6. Light Golden Tissue Silk Saree

Golden tissue silk saree can be worn at a wedding function. Along with this, a white colored gajra will enhance your look.

(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor's stylish saree looks you can try on Holi 2025

March Blooms! Palash to Plumeria; 7 flowers that add colour this month

Can Ragi help with weight loss? 7 ways it boosts fat burning

Holi hair care tips: How to keep your hair safe from colour damage