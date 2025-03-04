(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try

Lifestyle
Manushi Chhillar's new saree look is worth seeing. Manushi has paired a net ivory embroidered saree with a pearl sleeve blouse.
Manushi Chhillar is wearing a plain black georgette saree. The corset black sequin blouse looks amazing to enhance her look.
You can also keep cutout border floral sarees in your wardrobe like Manushi Chhillar. Wear them with full sleeve blouses.
A magenta pink saree with a halterneck blouse can prove to be the best option for any party.
If you want, you can also decorate floral print sarees in your wardrobe. Such sarees look beautiful in summers.
Golden tissue silk saree can be worn at a wedding function. Along with this, a white colored gajra will enhance your look.
