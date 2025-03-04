Lifestyle

Can Ragi help with weight loss? 7 ways it boosts fat burning

1. Rich in fibre

Keeps you full for longer, reducing cravings.

2. Low Glycemic Index

Helps regulate blood sugar and prevents sudden spikes.

3. Boosts Metabolism

Aids digestion and supports fat burning.

4. High in Protein

Promotes muscle growth and keeps you satiated.

5. Gluten-Free & Low-Calorie

Ideal for a healthy weight loss diet.

6. Detoxifies the Body

Flushes out toxins and improves digestion.

7. Controls Appetite

Helps in managing portion sizes and preventing overeating.

Image credits: Pinterest

