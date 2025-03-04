Lifestyle

Holi hair care tips: How to keep your hair safe from colour damage

Chemical Colours

Chemical colours can damage your hair, making silky hair lifeless. Here are some tips to help you.

How to take care of your hair

A little negligence during Holi can damage your beautiful hair. Let's learn some tips to protect your hair from colours during Holi.

Don't leave your hair open

This is the era of trendy reels, so many people leave their hair open during Holi, but this damages the hair more, so tie your hair up.

Oil your hair

Before playing Holi, oil your hair well and make a braid or bun. It is good to apply oil mixed with lemon. You can use mustard, almond, coconut or olive oil.

Create a protective layer on the hair

Tie your hair up to prevent Holi colours from reaching the roots.

These bonus tips will be helpful

Avoid harsh shampoo after Holi. Condition well and use aloe vera for dry hair.

