Holi hair care tips: How to keep your hair safe from colour damage

Lifestyle
Chemical colours can damage your hair, making silky hair lifeless. Here are some tips to help you.
A little negligence during Holi can damage your beautiful hair. Let's learn some tips to protect your hair from colours during Holi.
This is the era of trendy reels, so many people leave their hair open during Holi, but this damages the hair more, so tie your hair up.
Before playing Holi, oil your hair well and make a braid or bun. It is good to apply oil mixed with lemon. You can use mustard, almond, coconut or olive oil.
Tie your hair up to prevent Holi colours from reaching the roots.
Avoid harsh shampoo after Holi. Condition well and use aloe vera for dry hair.
