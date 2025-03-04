March Blooms! Palash to Plumeria; 7 flowers that add colour this month

Lifestyle
Palash to Plumeria; here are 7 flowers that bloom in March
This hardy climber bursts into bright pink, purple, or red blooms during March. It thrives in hot climates and is popular for decorating walls, fences, and gardens
This is also known as the 'Flame of the Forest' for it's bright orange colour. The bloom of this flower marks the arrival of spring
A vibrant yellow-orange flower, marigolds thrive in early spring. They are widely used in religious ceremonies, weddings, and as pest-repelling plants in gardens and farms
A sacred flower in Hindu worship, especially for Goddess Kali, hibiscus blooms in spring. It’s also valued for medicinal and beauty benefits, including hair care
Blooming in March, its fragrant white flowers are used in garlands, perfumes, and religious rituals. Jasmine is also valued for its calming and therapeutic properties
With its exotic fragrance and white, yellow, or pink petals, Champa flowers bloom in March. They are commonly used in temple offerings and for making essential oils
Found in cooler regions like the Himalayas, daffodils bloom in March. Their bright yellow flowers symbolize new beginnings and are used in gardens and floral decorations
