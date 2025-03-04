(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor's stylish saree looks you can try on Holi 2025

Lifestyle
Want to wear a saree to a Holi party but don't want to spend too much? Recreate these Janhvi Kapoor saree looks for under ₹1000 and look stunning.
You can find a Janhvi-like organza saree for under ₹500. It's very lightweight. Team it up with a sleeveless blouse and oxidized jewelry for a minimal yet modern look.
If you want something sparkly but lightweight, choose a Janhvi-like net tissue saree. The saree has a mirror lace border, which the actress styled with a heavy work blouse.
White is a common color for Holi parties. If you also want to wear a white saree, choose one with a light print. A light Janhvi-like saree can be found for around ₹500.
Printed sarees look glamorous even when they are affordable. You can find such sarees online and offline, which you can style with a matching blouse and simple jewelry.
If you want a slightly heavier look for the office, buy a satin saree with lace work. It can be found for around ₹1000-₹1200. Style it with a bralette or halter neck blouse.
If you want to look fashionable on a budget, a floral print saree is also a great option. It's trending these days. Recreate this look with long earrings.
March Blooms! Palash to Plumeria; 7 flowers that add colour this month
Can Ragi help with weight loss? 7 ways it boosts fat burning
Holi hair care tips: How to keep your hair safe from colour damage
Ghee benefits: Get soft, beautiful lips with just a DROP!