9 blouse designs inspired by Mouni Roy.
For a bold and sexy look, try Mouni Roy's deep V-neck blouse. It adds both grace and glamour.
This style offers a romantic and feminine look. You'll look stunning in red, wine, or black.
The backless style is always in trend. A silk or net backless blouse can captivate.
Choose a deep round neck blouse to flaunt your bust area. Pair it with a strapped saree.
For a graceful and classy look, choose this blouse with puff sleeves and gotta patti work.
If you want a bold look, try a tube blouse design. It creates a sensual look with a saree.
A spaghetti strap blouse is a great option for a minimal yet stylish look.
For a unique blouse, consider this choli cut design with a golden patch on the bust area.
