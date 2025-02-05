Lifestyle

9 Stunning Blouse Designs Inspired by Mouni Roy

Deep V-Neck Blouse

For a bold and sexy look, try Mouni Roy's deep V-neck blouse. It adds both grace and glamour.

Deep Sweetheart Neck Blouse

This style offers a romantic and feminine look. You'll look stunning in red, wine, or black.

Backless Blouse

The backless style is always in trend. A silk or net backless blouse can captivate.

Deep Round Neck Blouse Design

Choose a deep round neck blouse to flaunt your bust area. Pair it with a strapped saree.

Full Sleeves Gotta Patti Blouse

For a graceful and classy look, choose this blouse with puff sleeves and gotta patti work.

Tube Blouse Design

If you want a bold look, try a tube blouse design. It creates a sensual look with a saree.

Spaghetti Strap Blouse

A spaghetti strap blouse is a great option for a minimal yet stylish look.

Choli Cut Blouse Design

For a unique blouse, consider this choli cut design with a golden patch on the bust area.

