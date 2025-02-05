Lifestyle
Red lipstick is Aishwarya's signature style. This shade suits every skin tone and gives a confident and graceful look.
Aishwarya loves nude beige lipstick. This shade offers a minimal and elegant look, perfect with any outfit.
Aishwarya has often worn cherry red lipstick on international platforms. This gives her a bold look.
Aishwarya often wears rose pink and dusty rose shades. These colors give her a sophisticated and classy touch.
For a natural and fresh everyday look, a peach shade is perfect. Aishwarya has often been seen in subtle peach tones.
No matter what lipstick shade you wear, remember to be confident, just like Aishwarya Rai.
