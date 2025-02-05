Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya, a great Indian scholar, identified 5 types of people one should never befriend. Learn who these 5 types of people are...
Avoid befriending those arrogant about their wealth, position, or appearance, as they may unknowingly mock you in front of others.
Chanakya advises keeping distance from foolish individuals. Befriending them can cause problems as they lack understanding of right and wrong.
Avoid those who get angry easily. They often have many enemies, and befriending them could lead you into trouble.
Some people's excessive courage can cause problems for others. It's best to avoid friendships with such individuals.
Chanakya advises against befriending those who don't believe in dharma or righteous conduct. Their negative traits could influence you.
