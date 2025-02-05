Lifestyle

5 Toxic Friendships to Avoid

Avoid These 5 Friendships

Acharya Chanakya, a great Indian scholar, identified 5 types of people one should never befriend. Learn who these 5 types of people are...

Don't Befriend the Arrogant

Avoid befriending those arrogant about their wealth, position, or appearance, as they may unknowingly mock you in front of others.

Foolish Friendships Bring Trouble

Chanakya advises keeping distance from foolish individuals. Befriending them can cause problems as they lack understanding of right and wrong.

Stay Away from the Short-Tempered

Avoid those who get angry easily. They often have many enemies, and befriending them could lead you into trouble.

Avoid Overly Courageous Individuals

Some people's excessive courage can cause problems for others. It's best to avoid friendships with such individuals.

Avoid Those Who Disregard Dharma

Chanakya advises against befriending those who don't believe in dharma or righteous conduct. Their negative traits could influence you.

PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai's 6 HOTTEST lipstick shades for 40+ women

February 5: 10 historical events from India and the World

PHOTOS: Know story behind Aaradhya Bachchan's Sadhana cut hairstyle

PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar's stylish, modern blouse designs for weddings