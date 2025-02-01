PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit's heavy work sarees for weddings and festivals

Lifestyle
Madhuri Dixit's heavy work sarees are very much in trend these days. Such sarees can be carried in festival-wedding functions.
You can carry a heavy golden work border Banarasi saree in a marriage function. If you style such a saree in a puja at home, everyone will praise you.
Heavy self-work Kanjeevaram sarees can be worn at in-house weddings. Such sarees are available in the market in many colors. Silver work sarees of this type look great.
Georgette sarees with heavy pallu work are also being liked a lot by women. This type of saree has a heavy border and pallu. The rest of the saree has small booties.
Double color silk golden work sarees are also in trend. Such a saree can be styled at a wedding reception or a friend's wedding. Such sarees give a graceful look.
Shiny shimmery sarees are also the first choice of ladies. You can steal the show by wearing such sarees. This type of saree gives an elegant look.
