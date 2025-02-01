Lifestyle

Baba Vanga's 5 Chilling Predictions for 2025

The beginning of the end of the world

The most shocking prediction is that the process of the end of the world will begin in 2025. If this proves true, we may face serious crises in the coming years.

Muslim Conquest Predicted

Baba Vanga also predicted severe upheaval in Europe, leading to a Muslim conquest by 2043.

Alien Contact Possible This Year

According to Baba Vanga, humans will make contact with aliens this year, potentially endangering the world.

Communist Rule Predicted in 2076

Communists will rule the world again in 2076. Baba Vanga also predicted the world would end due to natural causes by 5070.

