Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit's 6 stylish Hairstyles for Holi Party

Apply Matching Ribbon in Ponytail

You can choose the best hairstyle like Madhuri Dixit for your mother at the Holi party. Madhuri Dixit is wearing an ivory saree. A white ribbon in her ponytail looks beautiful.

Madhuri's Wavy Hair Bun

You can also make a messy hair bun with a wavy hair look like Madhuri Dixit. This look will suit well with a saree.

Curl Half Ponytail

It is better to keep hair tied up in Holi, but if you are welcoming guests, look perfect by making a half ponytail and curling the hair from the bottom.

Create a Messy Ponytail

If your mom has thick hair, you can make her a high ponytail without curling it, it looks great with a saree or suit look.

Madhuri's Central Part Bun

If the hair is short, then prepare Madhuri's central part bun with saree look in Holi with the help of hair accessories.

Up Lift Hair Bun

You can make yourself look beautiful by creating Madhuri's middle part hair bun look for special occasions.

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week

PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's 7 blouse designs for modern-traditional brides

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party

Ramadan 2025: Baklava to Firni- 7 desserts you must make THIS Eid