PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit's 6 stylish Hairstyles for Holi Party

Lifestyle
You can choose the best hairstyle like Madhuri Dixit for your mother at the Holi party. Madhuri Dixit is wearing an ivory saree. A white ribbon in her ponytail looks beautiful.
You can also make a messy hair bun with a wavy hair look like Madhuri Dixit. This look will suit well with a saree.
It is better to keep hair tied up in Holi, but if you are welcoming guests, look perfect by making a half ponytail and curling the hair from the bottom.
If your mom has thick hair, you can make her a high ponytail without curling it, it looks great with a saree or suit look.
If the hair is short, then prepare Madhuri's central part bun with saree look in Holi with the help of hair accessories.
You can make yourself look beautiful by creating Madhuri's middle part hair bun look for special occasions.
