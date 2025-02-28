PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's 7 blouse designs for modern-traditional brides

Lifestyle
Get inspiration from Kiara Advani's designer blouse collection. From Chikankari to velvet, all kinds of blouse designs are here. Perfect for traditional and modern looks!
Kiara is wearing a cut-sleeved Chikankari infinity blouse with an ivory-colored embroidered saree. This type of ethnic blouse will give you a killer look.
If you want a bold look, you can blindly get such a velvet off-shoulder blouse made. Such fancy and stylish designs will give you a very stylish and stunning look.
There is always confusion about blouse designs with wedding lehengas and sarees. In such a situation, this halter neck blouse design will be perfect for you.
If you are bored of wearing normal blouses, then you can also try the broad neck sweetheart blouse design like the diva.
If you want to add boldness to your look, then you can get such a deep cutout thread work blouse design made in cut sleeves.
You can also wear such a single and elegant pattern blouse like Kiara with a lehenga. By wearing this type of thread embroidery bralette blouse, you will look very stylish.
(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party
Ramadan 2025: Baklava to Firni- 7 desserts you must make THIS Eid
National Science Day: CV Raman’s Journey of Science and Success
Chanakya Niti: Husband-wife relationship secrets for happy marriage