Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Kiara Advani's 7 blouse designs for modern-traditional brides

Get Inspiration from Blouse Designs

Get inspiration from Kiara Advani's designer blouse collection. From Chikankari to velvet, all kinds of blouse designs are here. Perfect for traditional and modern looks!

Chikankari Infinity Blouse

Kiara is wearing a cut-sleeved Chikankari infinity blouse with an ivory-colored embroidered saree. This type of ethnic blouse will give you a killer look.

Velvet Off-Shoulder Blouse

If you want a bold look, you can blindly get such a velvet off-shoulder blouse made. Such fancy and stylish designs will give you a very stylish and stunning look. 

Halter Neck Blouse Design

There is always confusion about blouse designs with wedding lehengas and sarees. In such a situation, this halter neck blouse design will be perfect for you.

Broad Neck Sweetheart Blouse

If you are bored of wearing normal blouses, then you can also try the broad neck sweetheart blouse design like the diva. 

Deep Cutout Thread Work Blouse

If you want to add boldness to your look, then you can get such a deep cutout thread work blouse design made in cut sleeves. 

Thread Embroidery Bralette Blouse

You can also wear such a single and elegant pattern blouse like Kiara with a lehenga. By wearing this type of thread embroidery bralette blouse, you will look very stylish.

