(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning Saree Ideas for wedding and party

Looking for a saree for farewell? Check Kiara Advani's wardrobe collection. You can buy it for just 1000-1500 INR.
Printed sarees are trending these days. You can also take inspiration. Kiara teamed a printed saree with a sleeveless blouse and leather belt. Stone earrings look good.
If you want to add a touch of hotness to the farewell party, style a Kiara-like sequin saree with a tube or corset blouse. It will enhance your look.
You will get a light black saree with a border for up to 1000 INR. The actress has created a matching halter neck blouse and bun. Replace it with a bralette.
Shimmery saree gives amazing figure. If you also want to flaunt a zero figure, then try it. Kiara has teamed a gray lace work shimmery saree with a black blouse.
You will get such a light saree on georgette fabric for up to 500 INR. You can give it a contrast look with a heavy bralette or contrast blouse. Carry pearl jewelry.
Bright colors have a different feel at the farewell party. Kiara has paired a plain pink saree with a copper lace and a deep neck multicolored bralette blouse.
