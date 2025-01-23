Lifestyle
To stand out from the crowd, you can wear trendy suits inspired by Madhuri Dixit. Similar suits are easily available in the market within a budget-friendly range.
You can wear a yellow silk suit like Madhuri Dixit's for a party. This suit with a red net dupatta will enhance your look.
You can wear a flared palazzo set like Madhuri Dixit's to your friend's engagement party. A red-maroon printed suit will make you the center of attention.
You can also style a transparent slit cut suit like Madhuri Dixit's for a family function or office party. This suit with a transparent kurta and palazzo will look stunning.
You can wear a Banarasi Anarkali suit like Madhuri Dixit's for a special wedding. A heavy dupatta will complement your look.
If you want to stand out at an office party, you can style a printed Kosa fabric Anarkali suit like Madhuri Dixit's.
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's 6 Stunning Suit Ideas for marriage
Chicken Liver Vs Mutton Liver: Which one is healthier? Check HERE
Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money
(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor inspired top 5 trendy Jewelry styles