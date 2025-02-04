Lifestyle
Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always charms with her cuteness. She has changed a lot over the years, but what hasn't changed is her hairstyle. What's the story behind it?
Aaradhya has kept the same hairstyle since childhood. Did you know this hairstyle has a royal history and is named after a famous Bollywood heroine?
It's called the Sadhana cut, named after the famous 1960s Bollywood actress Sadhana Shivdasani. This look is considered very simple, elegant, and classic.
This hairstyle has a slight fringe on the forehead and the rest of the hair is straight. Sadhana adopted this hairstyle in her first film, Love in Simla (1960).
Film director RK Nayyar wanted to do something new to cover Sadhana's broad forehead. He then styled her hair like Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.
This style became so popular that girls started asking for the Sadhana cut in parlors. It's still a classic look today.
You too can choose this iconic hairstyle for your daughter and give her a full makeover. The Sadhana cut looks beautiful on baby girls.
