Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor’s 5 stunning saree styles to rock your party

1. Sequin Work Saree

Khushi wears a pink sequin saree with a heavy off-shoulder blouse. This look is sure to turn heads at any party.

2. Shimmer Saree

Khushi is seen in a yellow shimmer saree paired with a designer blouse. Recreate this look affordably with similar sarees available in the 1000-1500 rupee range.

3. Embroidered Saree

Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in a yellow and white embroidered saree. Find similar sarees online and in stores.

4. Ring Cut Work Saree

Khushi Kapoor is seen in a unique and beautiful black designer ring cut work saree.

5. Crochet Work Saree

Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in a blue crochet saree. This style is perfect for young women attending parties, paired with statement earrings.

