PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor’s 5 stunning saree styles to rock your party

Lifestyle
Khushi wears a pink sequin saree with a heavy off-shoulder blouse. This look is sure to turn heads at any party.
Khushi is seen in a yellow shimmer saree paired with a designer blouse. Recreate this look affordably with similar sarees available in the 1000-1500 rupee range.
Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in a yellow and white embroidered saree. Find similar sarees online and in stores.
Khushi Kapoor is seen in a unique and beautiful black designer ring cut work saree.
Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in a blue crochet saree. This style is perfect for young women attending parties, paired with statement earrings.
