PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif’s must-try salwar suit styles for stylish look

Katrina Kaif’s multicolor sharara suit, featuring an embroidered Kurti and net dupatta, is perfect for parties. Explore similar styles for ₹3-4k to elevate your look.
Look stunning in an organza salwar suit like Katrina's for under ₹1000. It's perfect for formal wear. Pair it with silver earrings and bangles for a complete look.
Net frock suits are back in style! They're affordable and stylish. Choose an Anarkali or long length. Find them online for around ₹1200.
A Pathani salwar suit offers a bold look. If you're tall, definitely try it. Katrina wears a collared long Kurti with Patiala pants, creating a classy look.
Katrina looks graceful in a silk white Kurti with a border-work orange dupatta. Recreate this contrasting look for a unique style at any function.
This Kalisdar Banarasi suit is a great alternative to a gown. Katrina chose a full-sleeved version with embroidery on the neck. Add lace to the sleeves for a heavier look.
This Bandhani suit with thread work is beautiful and stylish. Get inspired by this look to be a modern queen on a budget. Find similar styles for under ₹1000.
