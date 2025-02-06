Lifestyle

Rose Day 2025: Here's what different colored Roses mean; Check

Roses are a timeless way to express emotions, and while red roses are the most well-known for symbolizing love, each color carries its own special meaning

Image credits: Pixabay

Red Roses – Passion and Romance

Red roses are a classic symbol of deep love and affection. They represent passion, devotion, and strong emotional bonds, making them popular choice for romantic gestures

Image credits: Pixabay

Yellow Roses – Friendship and Joy

Bright and cheerful, yellow roses embody warmth, happiness, and strong friendships. They are a wonderful way to express appreciation and bring positivity to someone’s day

Image credits: adobe stock

White Roses – Purity and New Beginnings

White roses are associated with innocence, sincerity, and fresh starts. They are often used to mark new chapters in life, such as weddings, and convey genuine, heartfelt emotions

Image credits: Pixabay

Pink Roses – Gratitude and Admiration

Gentle and elegant, pink roses symbolize appreciation, admiration, and gratitude. Whether given to a friend, family member, or a loved one, they communicate affection and respect

Image credits: Pixabay

Orange Roses – Desire and Enthusiasm

With their vibrant hue, orange roses reflect energy, fascination, and desire. They are perfect for expressing excitement, deep admiration, or the spark of a budding romance

Image credits: Pixabay

Valentine's Day 2025: 10 types of husband's personality traits; Check

Blue Dart Delivery Scam: Tips to avoid and stay safe

(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired off-shoulder dresses for cocktail party

Aloo to Paneer-7 Punjabi Stuffed Paratha Recipes for Breakfast