Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor's fitness, diet secrets OUT

Kareena Kapoor's fitness at 44

Women over 40 looking to stay fit should follow Kareena's fitness routine. She works hard on her fitness.

Kareena Kapoor's regular workouts

Kareena Kapoor's key to fitness is regular workouts. She has a dedicated exercise space in her apartment.

Kareena Kapoor's yoga practice

Kareena practices Urdhva Mukha Svanasana and Utthita Hasta Padangustasana for strong lungs, liver, pancreas, and spine.

Kareena Kapoor's favorite yoga pose

Setu Bandhasana is Kareena's favorite yoga pose for flexibility and energy. Women can benefit from this pose.

Kareena Kapoor's Diet

To achieve a figure like Kareena Kapoor, follow her diet plan. She eats a specific Indian dish for a perfect figure.

Kareena Kapoor loves Khichdi

Kareena Kapoor enjoys khichdi daily for detoxification and a healthy digestive system.

