Lifestyle
Women over 40 looking to stay fit should follow Kareena's fitness routine. She works hard on her fitness.
Kareena Kapoor's key to fitness is regular workouts. She has a dedicated exercise space in her apartment.
Kareena practices Urdhva Mukha Svanasana and Utthita Hasta Padangustasana for strong lungs, liver, pancreas, and spine.
Setu Bandhasana is Kareena's favorite yoga pose for flexibility and energy. Women can benefit from this pose.
To achieve a figure like Kareena Kapoor, follow her diet plan. She eats a specific Indian dish for a perfect figure.
Kareena Kapoor enjoys khichdi daily for detoxification and a healthy digestive system.
