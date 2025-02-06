Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 10 places to stay SILENT for success, respect in life

10 Tips from Chanakya for Success

Who doesn't want a successful life? If you desire success and respect, Acharya Chanakya's advice is crucial

10 Places to Always Remain Silent

According to Chanakya, if one learns to stay silent in certain places, success can be easily achieved. Chanakya Niti identifies 10 such places

Stay Silent, Avoid Others' Quarrels

If a quarrel is unrelated to you, avoid intervening. Involvement can lead to future problems

Stay Silent During Self-Praise

When others are praising themselves, remain silent. Speaking up may lead to humiliation

Stay Silent When Others Gossip

When someone is speaking ill of another, remain silent. Today's critic may target you tomorrow

Stay Silent with Incomplete Knowledge

If you lack complete information, remain silent to avoid unintentional harm

Stay Silent with the Unappreciative

If someone doesn't understand your feelings, silence is key as they won't value them

Listen to Others' Problems

Listen patiently and remain silent when someone shares their problems until you find a solution

Stay Silent When Angry

Face anger with silence. It calms the other person and helps them realize their mistake

Stay Silent on Unrelated Issues

Avoid speaking on unrelated problems. Unnecessary comments can lead to humiliation

Stay Silent with Shouters

Silence is best with those who shout. Shouting negatively impacts others

Stay Silent in Inappropriate Situations

Speaking unnecessarily can be harmful; silence is wise in inappropriate situations

