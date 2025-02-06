Chanakya Niti: 10 places to stay SILENT for success, respect in life

Lifestyle
Who doesn't want a successful life? If you desire success and respect, Acharya Chanakya's advice is crucial
According to Chanakya, if one learns to stay silent in certain places, success can be easily achieved. Chanakya Niti identifies 10 such places
If a quarrel is unrelated to you, avoid intervening. Involvement can lead to future problems
When others are praising themselves, remain silent. Speaking up may lead to humiliation
When someone is speaking ill of another, remain silent. Today's critic may target you tomorrow
If you lack complete information, remain silent to avoid unintentional harm
If someone doesn't understand your feelings, silence is key as they won't value them
Listen patiently and remain silent when someone shares their problems until you find a solution
Face anger with silence. It calms the other person and helps them realize their mistake
Avoid speaking on unrelated problems. Unnecessary comments can lead to humiliation
Silence is best with those who shout. Shouting negatively impacts others
Speaking unnecessarily can be harmful; silence is wise in inappropriate situations
