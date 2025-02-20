Lifestyle
The saree look of Rekha Gupta, who is going to be the fourth CM of Delhi, is amazing. The ivory silk chikankari saree is making her look royal.
Rekha Gupta is very fond of wearing cotton sarees along with silk. Her striped cotton saree with contrast blouse look is amazing.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is fond of printed cotton sarees. Her wardrobe has an abundance of plain to printed cotton sarees.
Atishi Marlena has also been seen in plain silk sarees during public addresses. The grandeur of a CM is clearly visible in such sarees.
Along with Bhagalpuri silk sarees, the late Sushma Swaraj, who has been the former CM of Delhi, always had an attachment to cotton sarees.
Former CM Late Sheila Dikshit was fond of Khadi cotton sarees. She was mostly seen in cotton sarees.
Sheila Dikshit also used to wear Ajrak print cotton sarees on special occasions. The love of all four women CMs of Delhi towards cotton and silk sarees is clearly visible.
8 fashion hacks every man should know
(PHOTOS) No More Salwar! Wear Sabyasachi Kurti Like Kareena Kapoor
PHOTOS: Patralekha Inspired Lehenga Designs for Women
PHOTOS: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's satin saree look