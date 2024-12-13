Lifestyle
Want to look stunning at your New Year's Eve party like Priyanka Chopra? Try an off-shoulder ruffle dress with an infinity drape.
For an office New Year's Eve party, try a checkered crop shirt with a tie and a long, fitted skirt, just like Priyanka.
Stay warm and stylish with a glittery mini skirt and top, paired with a long feather jacket and boots.
For a lavish New Year's Eve party, look like a royal princess in an ivory shimmery evening gown with front pleats.
Embrace Priyanka's glamorous look with a shimmery short dress, a jacket, and a long veil.
Flaunt your figure in a halter-neck orange bodycon dress with a brooch and pleats at the waist, like Priyanka.
Make a statement in a black satin long dress with a net design on the chest for a captivating New Year's Eve look.
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now
(Photos) Nora Fatehi's 6 amazing saree looks for wedding, parties
Chanakya Niti: How to apologize without losing respect?
Winter Skincare Tips: 7 Secrets to keep your skin smooth and radiant