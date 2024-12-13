Lifestyle

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection

Allu Arjun's Wife

Tollywood star hero Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy competes with heroines in beauty. Her style is also followed a lot. Let's take a look at her earring collection

 

 

Trendy Chandbalis

Sneha Reddy wore contrast Chandbalis giving a classy look to the Chikankari saree. Pearls and pearl work are present.

Trendy Long Earrings

Jhumar style earrings are very famous now. From saree to sharara, you can wear these on stone work. These not only look attractive but also give a very royal look.

Diamond Stud Earrings

Stud earrings look very simple yet beautiful. If you don't like much fuss, you can choose these.

Polki Diamond Earrings

Sneha Reddy wore long, heavy Polki diamond earrings giving a stunning look to the Indo-Western look. These look very beautiful.

Emerald Earrings

Sneha Reddy showcased a stunning look by styling a simple satin saree with a designer blouse and brown emerald earrings. You can try these for a smart look.

Antique Earrings

Sneha Reddy wore very little jewelry with a Banaras saree. Antique earrings make her look even more beautiful. You can also try these.

