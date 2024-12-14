Lifestyle
TV actress Divyanka Tripathi's lehenga looks are amazing, which you can carry in your brother-in-law's wedding by taking inspiration from them.
Wear a red kali lehenga like Divyanka Tripathi. Pair it with a green blouse and an orange dupatta for a designer look.
Try this look of Divyanka at your brother-in-law's reception. She wore a heavy orange lehenga with golden flower work and a golden dupatta.
For a stylish look, wear a heavy red and silver zari work lehenga with a pocket for a dramatic touch.
For a unique look at the reception or cocktail party, wear a shimmery rose gold lehenga with crystal and flower work like Divyanka.
Banarasi lehengas are trending. Design a kali lehenga from a magenta saree. Pair it with a pink velvet blouse and tissue dupatta.
This stylish look is perfect for a cocktail party. Divyanka paired a silver sequined lehenga with a velvet blouse and dupatta.
