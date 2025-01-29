Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor's 6 stylish lehenga designs for wedding season

Designer Lehengas for Weddings and Parties

If you have a wedding or a relative's wedding function, you can take ideas from Kareena Kapoor's lehengas to style yourself.

1. Heavy Choli with Plain Lehenga

If you want to look different at a family wedding, you can carry a plain lehenga with a heavy choli like Kareena. This type of lehenga will make you the star of the gathering.

2. Self-Print Lehenga

For in-house pre-wedding functions, you can carry a self-printed shining lehenga like Kareena Kapoor. This will make your look stand out.

3. Lehenga with Laheriya Dupatta

If it's a friend's wedding, you can carry a Laheriya dupatta with a simple lehenga. You will steal the show in this look too.

4. Golden Sparkling Lehenga

For a close one's wedding, you can style a heavy mirror work lehenga like Kareena Kapoor. You'll steal the show in this lehenga.

5. Stylish Choli + Lehenga

At a relative's wedding function, you can wear a Zari embroidered lehenga with a stylish choli like Kareena Kapoor. Everyone's eyes will be on you at the party.

6. Floral Sparkling Lehenga

You can carry a floral sparkling lehenga like Kareena Kapoor at your brother's or sister-in-law's wedding. This will make your look elegant.

